NPD Group: Star Wars, Pokémon Debut Strong in November

2019 is starting to wind down, and with it comes the end of most of the major gaming releases of the packed holiday season.

Per the NPD’s latest reports, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare once again dominated the monthly sales charts, coming in at first for both the month of November and 2019 as a whole. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the best-selling game that released in November, showing up in second for the month and ninth for the overall year. Meanwhile, Pokémon Sword and Shield took the following three spots to round out the top five, with the double pack separating Sword’s third place and Shield’s fifth place appearances, and fellow November releases Death Stranding and Need for Speed: Heat debuted at seventh and ninth respectively. Additionally, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate officially achieved the status of the best-selling fighting game in America, surpassing the Wii’s Super Smash Bros. Brawl from 2008, while still remaining the only 2018 release to appear among the best-selling titles of 2019, coming in at eighth.

For more on the above games, click their respective titles for our reviews.