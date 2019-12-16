Death Stranding Receives First Price Drop to $35

Despite releasing in early November, Kojima Productions’ first title was immune from the countless discounts that many of the year’s biggest releases were subjected to across Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Now, just over a month after its release, the first price drop of Death Stranding is a substantial one, cutting the cost of the game nearly in half. While several major retailers are offering the bizarre adventure title for 33% off, Walmart and Amazon both currently have the best deal at $35 with the option for free shipping on either site or in-store pickup at Walmart depending on availability. The sites list no indicators as to when this promotion will end, so interested PS4 owners should act quickly.

