Here Comes a Set of New Trailers For Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

It wouldn’t be a proper numbered entry in the Street Fighter series if each number didn’t equate to half a dozen variations of the same game, and Street Fighter V is no exception. This newest evolution of Street Fighter V features 40 characters, 34 stages and over 200 costumes. The two trailers show off some what players can expect to see in its release next year with one trailer centered on the boss from Street Fighter IV Seth. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be available for PC and PlayStation 4 on February 14.