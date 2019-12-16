Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Gets Switch Trailer

The Naruto anime and manga have been a successful, long-running series. It even translated well into video games which is still going strong. Now, Naruto’s son Boruto is getting the spotlight and is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Naruto: Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto features so many characters and plenty of content to keep fans entertained. You can recreate epic moments from the series or come up with your own ninja battles. Since it is coming to Switch, members of the Otsusuki will also be playable and new outfits are included for other characters.

Watch the announcement trailer below and look for the game to launch on April 24.