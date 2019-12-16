Witness Star Wars Battlefront II’s Rise of Skywalker Content in Latest Trailer

EA and DICE today released a new Star Wars Battlefront II trailer focusing on the upcoming Rise of Skywalker content.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker hits the silver screen this Friday, December 20. Before you see the movie though, owners of Star Wars Battlefront II can enjoy some new content inspired by the final film in the Skywalker saga.

The trailer showcases the new jungle planet, new skins for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren, the new reinforcements, and a quick look at the new light side hero, BB-8. The new location, reinforcements, and hero are available free for all players. You’ll either have to buy the skins through Credits, Crystals, or by purchasing the Celebration Edition.

Despite advertising a December 17 date, not all Rise of Skywalker content launches on that date. Tomorrow, players only have access to the new reinforcements and appearances. The jungle map launches December 20, but only for co-op and Heroes vs Villains. A Capital Supremacy variant of the map won’t launch until January 2020. Likewise, don’t expect BB-8 or his dark side counterpart, BB-9E, to make an appearance until 2020.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.