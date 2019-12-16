YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG Will Receive Updates in 2020

Almost an entire year ago, YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG released to some moderate praise and reviews. But along with those came lots of criticism both about the game and its creators. Hopefully, news of updates will help YIIK in many ways.

Ackk Studios made posts to social media letting fans know some changes are on the way in the new year. Steam, Switch and PS4 versions of the game are getting two updates that will fix issues and improve quality. There was also an announcement of a vinyl record for the game’s music that could include bonus tracks. The final bit of news revealed a physical edition of YIIK from Limited Run Games is in the works.

More details will be shared about each of these as things get closer to release. All we know is 2020 as a timeframe but it’s good to hear there is still a lot of heart being put into the game.