Add Customizable Back Buttons to Your DualShock 4 with PlayStation’s Latest Attachment

PlayStation today announced the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment for the controller.

After years of fans asking for an Elite version of the DualShock 4, PlayStation is finally ready to deliver. Well, kind of. Rather than introduce a brand new controller, PlayStation has opted to introduce a new attachment that adds additional functionality to the current DualShock 4.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment adds two programmable back buttons and an OLED screen. The attachment fits directly into the accessory slot on the bottom of the controller. Once connected, players can map up to 16 different actions to the buttons. The OLED screen displays the current button assignments, and, when touched, swaps between three different profiles. While not quite an Elite Series controller, the attachment is significantly cheaper than other options. It’ll set you back $29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD.

The Back Button Attachment launches January 23, 2020 in US and Canada.