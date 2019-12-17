Mandate of Heaven Brings New Units, Prequel Campaign to Total War: Three Kingdoms

A new chapter pack, “Mandate of Heaven,” is coming to Total War: Three Kingdoms on January 16. Its addition will introduce a wealth of new content to the game, including: new factions, new unique characters, new units and a new campaign set before the events of the main game.

Mandate of Heaven’s new campaign follows the events that will eventually create the stories titular three kingdoms, enabling fans to get a fresh look at people and history involved. Six new factions are being added to the game, including the Han Empire. The five current factions will also be returning in this expansion, but this time they’ll have origin stories and new starting positions.

A total of nine new characters will make their way into the story, including the Zhang brothers and Emperor Ling. Forty new units will also be added, bringing new siege weaponry and faction-specific elites. Players of the base Total War: Three Kingdoms game aren’t getting left out in the cold though, as a free content update will be accompanying Mandate of Heaven on launch day.

Total War: Three Kingdoms is available now on PC, with the Mandate of Heaven content pack launching on January 16. Check out our review for a comprehensive look at what the base game has to offer.