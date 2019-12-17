NZXT Announces World of Warcraft Themed PC Cases

Fans of World of Warcraft will be able to show off their rig with new cases announced by NZXT today. The company is offering two H510 mid-tower computer cases that will retail for $199.99. The H510 Alliance and H510 Horde cases are themed in each faction’s colors with their respective logo proudly emblazoned on the front panel of the case. Whether you are for the Horde or the Alliance, this is the perfect case for your next Mythic raid or PvP Arena match. These cases are the fifth entrants of the NZXT CRFT series of cases. Players can expect a tempered glass side panel with an all steel design. The full slate of features are listed below.

Pre-orders are live now at the NZXT website. We also recently reviewed the H710i mid-tower case that you can read here to get an idea of the type of case you can expect.

● Features the iconic colors and designs of the Alliance and Horde

● Backlit Alliance or Horde logo displayed on the front panel

● Limited edition run with only 1000 units of each case produced

● Modern design and builder-friendly features

● USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel

● Premium, all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic

● Tempered glass side panel showcases your build

● Wire management made easy with an intuitive, cable management system

● Water-cooling installation is simplified using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations