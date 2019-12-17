Rebellion’s Zombie Army Trilogy Heading to Switch Next Year

While Switch owners may unfortunately be missing out on the next instalment of the series — least for the time being — it seems that Nintendo’s console won’t entirely be devoid of Zombie Army-related content going into the new year. Rebellion have today confirmed that a port of Zombie Army Trilogy, is coming to the platform next year. The game, which bundles together the two campaigns of the first two releases (themselves spin-off’s of the Sniper Elite series) alongside an original third campaign on top, brings together all content released for the game on top of support for motion controls, the system’s HD rumble as well as local wireless play up to four players.

For those on other platforms, it’s already been confirmed that Zombie Army will also be getting a fourth instalment in the form of Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which is due to hit PS4, Xbox One & PC via the Epic Games Store, on February 4. There’s no confirmed release date yet for Zombie Army Trilogy on Switch.