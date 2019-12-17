Ten Games with Milestone Anniversaries in 2020

2020 is set to mark important anniversaries for a number of popular titles from the last few decades of video games. Perhaps hitting such a big number is enough to bring us some sort of revival or sequel, but we’ll probably have to wait months before hearing anything. And since there has yet to be anything announced from the following, this list could possibly tease what is yet to come. Take a look at some iconic games celebrating big in the new year.

Pac-Man – 40 years old (May 22, 1980)



An absolute legend of the industry and an iconic video game mascot, Pac-Man turns a whopping 40 years old in 2020. Who can believe this arcade cabinet superstar, who sparked the famous Pac-Man Fever craze, would have continued appearing in titles throughout the decades. He’s even in the Super Smash Bros. series! It does seem like Bandai Namco have some plans in store for the bright yellow, circular, pellet-chomping character in the coming months. Celebrations are sure to take place and we are just hoping a new game or release comes with it all. Long live Pac-Man Fever!

Duck Hunt – 35 years old (October 18, 1985)



Back in the NES days you could actually point a light gun at the screen and shoot objects; it was a technology very much ahead of its time in terms of entertainment. One of the classic titles to use this technique was Duck Hunt, a game featuring targets to shoot such as ducks. A dog on the ground would pop up from time to time and taunt your skills. Many gamers nowadays know Duck Hunt as combatants in Super Smash Bros. but old school fans know these characters all too well. There hasn’t been much use of the game or characters since their debut although a Wii U port of the game was made. Perhaps moving on to a VR type of game with Nintendo Labo or Nintendo’s own VR system in the next year would be a fun way of bringing Duck Hunt back.

The Secret of Monkey Island – 30 years old (October 15, 1990)



During the ’90s a multitude of point and click titles were released. None, however, had as much praise as The Secret of Monkey Island. Everyone enjoyed its humor, story and design as it came from the minds at LucasArts like Tim Schafer and Ron Gilbert. It has been thirty years since the original release and some sequels have come out since then. The most recent entries in the series came in 2009 and special editions one year later. There was even talks of a movie being produced! So, with over a decade of nothing new, perhaps it’s time to return to the island. A new release, a feature film and more would be perfect for this beloved title.

Rayman – 25 years old (September 1, 1995)



2020 could be the year of some awesome platformers if Rayman makes an epic return. The character and his series have been popular ever since the initial release. The last big game to hit consoles came in 2013 and while a number of mobile games have been released since, we all know Rayman can reach bigger heights. Let’s get him on something current but in a brand new adventure. Even if making mobile games is the best option for Rayman right now, we hope to see more of him in the next year. It just kind of sucks seeing the Rabbids getting so much more attention than Rayman.

Twisted Metal – 25 years old (November 5, 1995)



Combining cars with combat was a match made in heaven for the first Twisted Metal game. It had a lot of attitude that gamers were overjoyed to check out on the PlayStation. There have been a few sequels over the years with the most recent being 2012’s version. With the 25th anniversary in 2020 maybe we’ll see some more vehicular mayhem. Mixing together and fleshing out cancelled projects could help create a complete game. At least Rocket League features Sweet Tooth which shows how modern the cars can look and some other games help fill in for the time being. Now, we just need more!

Jet Set Radio – 20 years old (June 29, 2000)



Make rollerblading cool again with a new Jet Set Radio. Fans of the original have been waiting for decades now! The game features funky music, fresh style and just an overall fun aesthetic. There was a Game Boy Advance game, some mobile versions and a high-def port to come out since then, but nothing brand new in several years. It’s really at the top of many gamer’s lists to have a sequel release. Imagine some punk rollerblading onto the E3 stage with a can of spray paint; the crowd would go crazy!

Killer7 – 15 years old (June 9 , 2005)



This stylistic and creative title released on Gamecube and PS2 in 2005. It gained a dedicated fanbase that remains devoted to this day as it still holds up in quality. Killer7 received a release on PC recently in 2018 just to give old fans and newcomers a chance to check out such an interesting game. So, going on fifteen years now wouldn’t it be great to see something new? Perhaps exploring a bigger world, meeting new characters and even playing as different Smiths would be a way to bring something fresh to Killer7. Of course, it’s good as it is already so changing too much would take away from its original impact and message. Regardless, a Killer7 title in the works for 2020 would be on everyone’s radar.

F.E.A.R. – 15 years old (October 17, 2005)



Investigating paranormal activity should be reserved for trained professionals and ones with combat experience or supernatural abilities of their own. That’s how the F.E.A.R. series went and over the course of three titles, all of which scored rather well with critics, we say it’s time for a comeback. The way F.E.A.R. 3 ended shows there is still room for another entry and that was back in 2011. Not counting the F.E.A.R. Online testing, there hasn’t been anything from the series in quite a while. An announcement would receive a warm welcoming as long as there is a way to differentiate itself from other horror/scary/psychological action titles. It’s a popular genre nowadays but we’d love to see F.E.A.R. resurrected and recreate its original success.

Bloodborne – 5 years old (March 24, 2015)



As a game that received so much praise and awards five years ago you would think something new was in the works for Bloodborne. Of course there’s still so much enjoyment to be had with this game even after being released for a few years. Scrapped details and characters have been found in the game’s data. Unused bosses and cut content for this popular title would mean there is so much more to the story that we missed out on. Fans want more Bloodborne. Hopefully something will be announced in the near future but FromSoftware’s latest reveal, Elden Ring, will likely fill the void for the time being.

Splatoon – 5 years old (May 29, 2015)



The previous entry on this list is taking its time for a sequel but Splatoon didn’t waste any. The first game released in 2015 and only two years later Splatoon 2 came out for the Switch. It wasn’t necessarily an upgrade in terms of gameplay but with so many new weapons, gear, stages and modes to check out, the content kept fans splatisfied. That’s why, for the fifth anniversary of the original game, maybe something new could be in the works. Both titles are known for continued support months after launch but it seems they’re all dried up. A third Splatoon title would be huge news. Or perhaps another enormous update to Splatoon 2 coming in 2020 would hold kids and squids over until there is a third.