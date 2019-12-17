The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Available Now on Xbox One, PC

Back in 2016, Telltale unveiled the first episode in their adaptation of the Batman universe, putting players into the shoes of both Batman and Bruce Wayne as he tangles with unique versions of some of the comic book hero’s classic foes.

While the second season came to an end in 2018 shortly before the closure of Telltale Games, fans on Xbox One and PC have a new way to check out the full ten episode series as of today. Athlon Games, the new owner of many of the past Telltale licenses, has just released The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, which packs in the full series and offers the option to play with a unique “noir-style visual makeover” as well as an overall graphical upgrade, which can be seen in the trailer below. Players who already own the original seasons can upgrade to the Shadows Edition for an extra $5, and this special edition will be making its way to PS4 and Switch in the “near future.”

