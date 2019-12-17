Two PS4 Exclusives Join PlayStation Now Lineup

As we start to enter the final year of this console generation, the discussion for the best titles to release over the past six years are starting to become more and more frequent.

The first-party lineup for the PS4 has easily been one of the bright spots throughout the generation, and earlier today, Sony added two of their more well-received exclusives to their PlayStation Now cloud streaming service. Until April 7, PlayStation Now subscribers can check out Guerrilla Games’ Horizon: Zero Dawn and Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy via streaming or download. Plus, Team17’s chaotic co-op cooking title Overcooked 2 joins the permanent library of over 800 titles across the past three generations of PlayStation on consoles on PS4 or PC.

For more on the above titles, click their respective names for our reviews.