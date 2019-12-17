Vacant, Shipment Finally Come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Activision and Infinity Ward finally add two classic maps to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

At the start of Season One, Infinity Ward teased that three classic Call of Duty 4 maps were coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Of those three, however, only Crash arrived at the beginning of the month. Fans have waited patiently for the final two maps, and that patience is about to pay off.

Both Vacant and Shipment finally arrive on December 18 as part of a new update. The update also includes a new limited-time game mode, Cranked, as well as new Spec Ops experiences. Like all previously released content, the new maps, modes, and Spec Ops missions are available free to all players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.