Cadence of Hyrule Receives Free DLC Update

Spending time in Hyrule was a tough challenge for Cadence, but fortunately she had the help of Link and Zelda to aid her. Now players can dive back into Cadence of Hyrule with two brand new modes. The first features Octavo as a brand new playable character with his own story mode, weapons and special abilities to play with. The second new addition is the dungeon mode, which plays like classic crypt of the necrodancer for more fast-pace roguelike gameplay.

The update for Cadence of Hyrule is available now, so download and try it out!