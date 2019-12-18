Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the Most-Played Call of Duty Game this Generation

Activision today announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has become the most played Call of Duty multiplayer title of this console generation.

This generation has seen a total of seven Call of Duty games released as of this year. However, it’s this year’s that has truly brought fans back in a huge way. In a span of 50 days, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has outpaces all previous Call of Duty multiplayer experiences in hours played, hour per player, and average daily players. It’s a stunning turn around for a franchise that has struggled to define itself during this console generation.

Of the seven released Call of Duty titles released this-gen (Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, Black Ops III, Infinite Warfare, WWII, and Black Ops 4), Modern Warfare feels the most like a traditional Call of Duty title. Rather than focusing on futuristic storylines and jetpacks, Modern Warfare focused on delivering a modern experience. Boots stayed firmly on the ground, weapons were recognizable, and maps took place on recognizable terrain. Despite being a throwback to older titles, Modern Warfare felt like a breath of fresh air this console generation.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.