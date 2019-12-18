Check Out Personal Nintendo Switch Play Time Stats for 2019

Players love being able to see stats for their gametime. It’s sometimes eye-opening, sometimes shocking but most of all extremely interesting! Nintendo put together a new page which shows players their total play time this year on Nintendo Switch. The stats include total hours, most played games, number of games played, most active day and a few more cool stats. It is worth noting that as of writing this feature seems to only be available for players with a North American My Nintendo account and there’s no word yet on if it’ll be made available in other countries at the moment.

Those interested can check out their personal stats right here!