Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Annual Starlight Celebration Kicks Off

Every year, Square Enix holds numerous events in Final Fantasy XIV to celebrate the various holidays and occasions around the world. There are generally nine of these throughout twelve months, with a couple special ones, such as the Final Fantasy XV event earlier this year, that interrupt the traditional flow.

To kick off the end of the year, Square Enix has started the annual Starlight Celebration which of course is winter/Christmas themed. Head on over to Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre in Old Gridania if you’re level 15 to begin the new quest and start earning your rewards. This includes the main attraction of the Saintly Barding that puts your Chocobo into a warm-looking parka, along with music, a housing poster, tabletop food and a rather adorable Goobbue Wreath.

Here’s hoping 2020 will be just as plentiful, and considering Final Fantasy VII Remake is hitting so early in the year, hopefully we’ll see some sort of tie-in. As for what’s next, expect to see Starlight Celebration to roll right into Heavensturn at the start of next year.