Gran Turismo Sport December Update Possibly Biggest to Date

Continuing the monthly trend of free updates two years after the game was released, the Gran Turismo Sport December Update (1.53) is currently live. Highlighting this big update is seven cars with the featured being the newest Ford GT. While having various other versions of the GT 40 in the game, Gran Turismo has surprisingly lacked Ford’s latest super car. The 2017 version will fit into the N700 class of cars. Another big car that is included is 1995 Porsche Carrera 911 RS Sport Club (993) that will fall in the N300 class. Another highlight is the 1983 Volkwagen Golf GTI. The other cars do feel like fillers as players can expect a 2013 Toyota Crown Athlete and a safety car version of that car. The other two are the Renault Megane Safety Car and Dodge Charger Hellcat Safety Car, both of the standard cars are already in the game.

The other big addition is the circuit. Laguna Seca will be making its debut in Gran Turismo Sport as it follows on the heels of Spa-Francorchamps. There may be a trend starting of real world tracks going forward. Having Laguna Seca also means new Circuit Experience and Scapes to use. There will also be seven new events added to the GT League. The update is available now on PS4. Check out the trailer below.