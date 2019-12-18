Pre-Order Now Available For Limited Edition Don Doko Don Pocket Player

My Arcade announced the first of its limited editions units today, which is now available for pre-order through January 1 and will launch on January 15. This new collectible from one of the leading manufacturers of retro gaming collectibles is Don Doko Don Pocket Player. This miniature game collection will retail for $34.99 and in addition to its namesake game will also include the Japan exclusive Don Doko Don 2 and the hard to find Chack’n Pop. The Don Doko Don Pocket Player features a 2.75″ full color backlit display, headphone jack and front facing speaker. Don Doko Don Pocket Player is available for pre-order from My Arcade’s website but will be limited to only 3000 copies.