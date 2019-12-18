TT Isle of Man 2 Receives New Trailer, Promises More Realism

Big Ben and KT Racing, the studio behind WRC 8, has released a new trailer for TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2. Bike physics have been rebuilt from the ground up to provide a more realistic riding experience for racers. A new gyroscopic effect has been implemented to offer more precise steering along with the addition of speed wobbles to mimic the feel of riding on the edge. Brake and shock absorbers will also respond to every bump or crack in the road. Riders will also be able to use slipstream for passing. Managing wear and tear on individual parts on the bike will also be included so riders will need to make sure they get the best out of their bike. Lastly, there is an open-world racing element to help riders get geared up for the big race. TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 will launch in Q1 2020 on both consoles and PC. Check out the trailer below.