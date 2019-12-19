Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Offers Up Tremendous Deals, Freebies

The Epic Games Store has become the stuff of legend for the value-minded gamer as it has regularly given away free games – and that trend continues with the holiday sale coinciding with 12 days of free games. The first free game is Into the Breach – and we’ll see a new free game every day. Epic is going with a pretty brilliant strategy with this sale because if you’re worried about a game being on sale and then being free, they are giving anyone with an EGS account a $10 coupon for any game that is $15 or above. This means that if a game is $15 on sale, but you want it, then you are taking a small risk of it being free – so you can only lose $5 if it’s on the $15 side of the ledger and not in the $50 range.

It minimizes any risk and ensures that people buy more games too since buying one game with a $10 coupon gets you another one – so you can wind up getting $30 worth of games on sale for only $10 out of pocket. Some of the best values with this promo include Dangerous Driving and Ghostbosters: Remastered, which go down to $5 thanks to the coupon dropping their $15 sale price by 2/3. The sale features a slew of AA and AAA-level games on sale too.

Borderlands 3 – $38.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $49.79

Red Dead Redemption II – $47.99

Control – $40.19

The Outer Worlds – $44.99

The Division 2 – $14.99

Tetris Effect – $29.99

John Wick Hex – $16.99

Hades – $19.99

Heavy Rain – $17.99

Beyond: Two Souls – $17.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $23.99

Shakedown Hawaii – $9.99

Genesis Alpha One – $10.19

ReadsySet Heroes – $13.99

SuperMash – $19.99

The Crew 2 – $14.99

For Honor – $13.19

Rayman Legends – $7.49

RIME – $5.39

Trials Rising – $9.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $14.99

Subnautica – $16.34

Moonlighter – $7.99

Enter the Gungeon – $7.49

Minit – $4.99

The Messenger – $11.99

Ubisoft has a ton of massive savings on offer there, with the best value for racing fans being either The Crew 2 or Dangerous Driving for $5 after the $10 coupon. The latter is a must for Burnout fans, while those seeking a buffet approach will love The Crew 2. The Division 2 being $5 after the $10 coupon is unreal and the lowest overall price the game has had to date. If there’s anything you see that’s $15 or above and you want it – get it now enjoy it. Even if it’s free later on, you’ll get more time with it now and be able to enjoy it more as a result.