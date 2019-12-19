Google Stadia Acquires Typhoon Studios

Google’s cloud streaming platform may not have gotten off to the smoothest start last month, according to our review, but the tech giant is looking to expand the first-party software efforts in 2020 and beyond.

As a result of this goal, Google announced earlier today that the newly founded Typhoon Studios will be joining Stadia Games and Entertainment, their first-party team led by former Ubisoft executive producer Jade Raymond. Typhoon Studios, co-founded by former Ubisoft director Alex Hutchinson and former EA executive producer Reid Schneider, has been working on their debut co-op exploration title Journey to the Savage Planet since 2017, and will continue to do so until the game’s release on January 28 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It wouldn’t be all that surprising to see Journey to the Savage Planet head to Stadia at launch or shortly afterwards, and having all these promising former AAA developers team up should help make Stadia’s first-party titles ones to keep an eye on and help boost the platform’s chances of success.

