‘The Unfinished Map’ Casts-Off for One Piece World Seeker December 20

New playable characters are coming to One Piece World Seeker, and they’re bringing a brand new adventure with them. Starting on December 20, players will be able to play as the captain of the Heart Pirates: Trafalgar Law in the new story “The Unfinished Map.” In this high-flying tale, Law travels to Sky Island with brand-new character Roule in a effort to help the young adventurer fulfill his dream of mapping the entire world. They, of course, manage to get themselves in all kinds of trouble along the way, and it’s going to take both quick wits and sharp skills to get them out of it.

One Piece World Seeker is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.