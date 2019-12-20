Closed Alpha Announced For Rock of Ages III

A few months ago, Modus Games and developers ACE Team announced Rock of Ages III: Make & Break, the latest entry in their quirky tower defense series about wreaking havoc throughout history via giant boulders that you race down a hill. And if you were wondering exactly when you could begin to get your hands on it, the team has you covered. A Closed Alpha has now been announced for the game on Steam, which will last from January 10 to January 13.

The announcement of the Closed Alpha comes courtesy of a new trailer seen below, which also features the developers showcasing a deeper look at the sequel’s new innovation, which allows players to create and share their own levels. Those interested in the Alpha can sign up at the game’s official site, and those that get in will receive a free Retro Boulder skin and a Guinea Pig Banner. The rest of us will have to wait until later in 2020, when Rock of Ages III: Make & Break will come out for all major platforms.