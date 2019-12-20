New Content for WWE 2K20 Available Now

2K has announced that it has added more content to WWE 2K20. The latest 2K Originals is known as Wasteland Wanderers and it stars Seth the Wanderer, which is a twisted take on Seth Rollins. He has found himself invited to a tournament in the ruined husk of a once-vibrant city. Once there, he finds himself more prisoner than invited combatant, fighting for more than just the water and rations he was promised. As he battles his way through a series of difficult matches, Seth will find himself face to face with the enigmatic and powerful Overlord (aka Samoa Joe), who seems to have it out for his new “guest.” The enmity between these two will culminate in one final confrontation, the stakes of which couldn’t be higher.

Along with this update, there are also four new story towers, eight new characters, two new arenas and updated voiceovers for some Superstars. WWE 2K20 Originals are priced at $14.99 each or players can opt to purchase the Backstage Pass which is currently $29.97 for access to all 2K Originals. The content is also available to those who own the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of WWE 2K20. You can see the additions from this update below and you can read our review of WWE 2K20 here.

NEW STORY TOWERS:

“Song of the Drifter” – Survivor Elias must compete against some of the strongest Superstars the Wasteland has to offer in a series of Fatal Four-Way matches;

“Trapped With Me” – Survivor Rhea Ripley finds a group of misfits looking to join her team. If they want a spot in the squad, they’ll have to beat her first;

“Gas Tax” – Survivor Pete Dunne has found himself robbed of his own fuel reserves. If he wants them back, he’ll have to go through a gauntlet of matches hosted by Raider Velveteen Dream.

“Hostile Takeover” – The Overlord has fallen, and Survivor Roman Reigns is looking to claim the vacancy. He has a few people to go through before he can take the throne, each of whom thinks he should rule the Wasteland.

NEW WWE SUPERSTAR CHARACTERS:

Seth the Wanderer;

Overlord Samoa Joe;

Corbin the Gatekeeper;

Ali Fortune Fighter;

Grand Champion Batista;

Advocate Jack Gallagher;

Warrior Ruby Riott;

Raider Velveteen Dream.

TWO NEW ARENAS:

Overlord’s Coliseum;

The Scrapyard.

AND MORE: