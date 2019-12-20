Relive the Saga in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Traveller’s Tales today released a new trailer LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Today, December 20, marks the end of the Skywalker Saga. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is playing in theatres now, and brings the 42 year story to close. Though the story is over, you’ll get a chance to relive the whole saga in 2020 thanks to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a celebration of the franchise. Comprising all nine films, The Skywalker Saga provides players with tons of content to enjoy. The short trailer features snippets from all nine films recreated with LEGO. Most importantly, this game is not a remaster of previous LEGO Star Wars games. All levels for from the original LEGO Star Wars titles have been scrapped and rebuilt from scratch for The Skywalker Saga.

LEGO Star War: The Skywalker Saga is out in 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.