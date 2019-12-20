Remastered Verdun Storms PlayStation 4 Today

A newly improved version of Verdun hits the PlayStation 4 today as a free update for existing owners. Sporting completely overhauled audio and graphics, this new iteration of Verdun aims to offer players an overall better experience. Its visuals are crisper; its sound is superior; its gameplay has been tweaked, and its user interface has been streamlined. This isn’t all that this new Verdun has on offer though.

The remastered Verdun is also bringing new content to the experience. Once it’s installed, player will have a new map, “St. Mihiel,” to play on as well as Senegalese Tirailleur and ANZAC squads to play with. The game’s “Frontline” mode now has AI soldiers to alongside (or against), and there are a couple of new weapons like machetes and the Webley-Fosbery automatic pistol to try out. What’s more, the Tannenburg map is still on it’s way, so now might be a good time to get familiar with all the changes and new additions.

Verdun is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.