Sign-ups Available for MLB The Show 20 Beta Testing

Well, pitchers and catchers don’t report for spring training until a couple of months from now. But you can start practicing even sooner with MLB The Show 20. There is a closed beta testing opening next month.

Fans have until January 2 to register with their accounts on the official website. There is even a list of frequently asked questions for you to view. Starting January 14 and lasting until January 20, you get to check out some of the baseball gameplay the team has been working on. We gave MLB The Show 19 a pretty high score so it will be interesting to see how it will be topped.

MLB The Show 20 is scheduled to release in March. Watch the short explanation video below for more details.