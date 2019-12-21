Major Update for Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Planned to Release in 2020

Like most collectible card games, Yu-Gi-Oh is constantly adding expansions to its roster for players to choose from. Fortunately those who picked up the digital version of the popular card game will be able to gain the newest sets for free in an update coming next year. This update will include a large number of cards and bring Link Evolution’s total number to over ten thousand available to choose from. In addition to this players will be able to take on new NPCs from the anime’s VRAINS series including Ai, Revolver and Soulburner among many others. It’s unclear at the moment if this update will also include any new rule changes, so we’ll have to wait and see what all it entails closer to release next year.