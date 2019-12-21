Makoto Niijima Shows No Mercy in Her Persona 5 Scramble Trailer

In Persona 5, players only got a vague sense of the power wielded by the Phantom Thieves. Their turn-based attacks were impressive of course, but they didn’t quite justify the reactions of their enemies. That’s not going to be a problem in in Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. The full power of each Phantom Thief is on display here, and Makoto Niijima might just be the groups’ best in terms of raw strength.

All of Makoto’s nuclear attacks are back in a more devastating form, as is her suite suite of martial arts knowledge. Based on what’s shown here, her character is the type to hit hard and fast, leaving total devastation in her wake. Additionally, it looks like fans will be getting a little more insight into Makoto as a character. If that bit at the end is any indication, then it may be that she isn’t quite so tough as she lets on.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers launches for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on February 20.