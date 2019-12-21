Nintendo Shares Tons of Artwork for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

With just barely under 3 months to release, Animal Crossing fans are anticipating more information for the upcoming release. Today we got a look at some brand new official artwork that highlights some new mechanics, character customization and new renders of many returning characters. This also gives us a first look at some newly designed items such as the watering can and fishing pole. While we wait for even more information, hopefully this little tease will help make the wait a little more tolerable!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches for Nintendo Switch on March 20 next year. Check out the new artwork below: