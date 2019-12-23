Splatoon 2 Version 5.1.0 Update Coming in January

Just because there aren’t any upcoming Splatfests doesn’t mean Splatoon 2 isn’t still receiving support. There have been a few huge updates in the past and a new one on the way, while smaller, is going to fix up some areas. It will take place on January 8, so in just several days into the new year.

Version 5.1.0 will have plenty of weapon adjustments such as decreasing or increasing ink consumption and reducing coverage. The Baller special is getting a slight change while Splashdown has a few things happening. Some weapons will take a little longer to power up the special but a couple will become quicker.

Once this version is downloaded, Splatoon 2 will avoid matching with those who have yet to do so in the Shoal. Another update is set to take place in April. You can read even more details for 5.1.0 on the official website.