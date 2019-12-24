Blizzard Offering Five Free Winter Loot Boxes in Overwatch

The time for giving gifts is upon us, and Blizzard is looking to join in on the fun with some free digital presents of their own within their popular team-based shooter.

Between now and January 2, any player who logs into Overwatch will receive five free winter loot boxes, which contain exclusive holiday themed drops including skins and sprays. While some of the Winter Wonderland legendary skins can only be acquired by completing weekly challenges, the generosity of Blizzard should hopefully help make your roster of heroes feel a little more festive this holiday season.

Overwatch is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.