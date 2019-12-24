Get a Free $20 eShop Credit and Carrying Case with Red Switch Bundle

Some of the biggest sales of the year are coming to an end, but there still remains a few key deals out there for those last minute shoppers.

For those looking to gift or purchase a brand new Nintendo Switch, Walmart is currently offering a promising deal for shipping or store pick-up. While the bundle still costs as much as a standard Switch by itself, it does come with two Mario Red Joy-Cons, the upgraded Switch model that features a longer battery life, and a free red carrying case and $20 eShop gift card at no additional cost.

Head here to check out the bundle, which may not be around for much longer as the holidays start to come to a close.