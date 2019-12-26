Nintendo Holds Sale to Celebrate Best-Selling Indies of 2019

2019 was a stellar year for games of all shapes and sizes, and Nintendo is looking to recognize some of the most purchased smaller titles of the past year.

Between now and December 28 at 11:59 PM PT, Switch owners can head to the eShop and check out discounts of up to 75% off of twelve indie releases from 2019. The full list includes: Ori and the Blind Forest, Cuphead, Slay the Spire, Baba is You, Unravel Two, My Friend Pedro, Terraria, Downwell, Torchlight II, Blasphemous, Castle Crashers Remastered and Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech.

Check out the video below for a look at many of the discounted titles above, and be sure to read our reviews by clicking their respective names above.