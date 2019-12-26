Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gameplay Trailer Brings the Hype

Yakuza fans got one last present today in the form of a new trailer for the next Yakuza game. This latest preview for Yakuza: Like a Dragon provides a detailed look at the combat, locations and additional features fans will get to enjoy once the game releases. Oh, and the series’ trademark goofiness is on full display too.

As one would expect from a Yakuza game, players will have the chance to wander around Kamurocho and interact with many of its oddball residents. However, it seems Yakuza: Like a Dragon will also be taking players to Sotenbori, Osaka and Izesaki, Yokohama.

No matter where one is in this game though, combat won’t be far behind, and it’s definitely a little different. Players fight in a party of four characters, with having their own skills and over-the-top special moves. As is to be expected of a Yakuza game, each move is its own brand of ridiculous and can be further enhanced with correctly-timed button presses. Add in a decent character customization system and a dramatic story and this is shaping up to be another stellar entry in the Yakuza series.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is set to release for PlayStation 4 on January 16 in Japan, with a worldwide release to come later in 2020.