Gamestop Winter Sale Lasts Until January 1, But Bigger Deals End Earlier

The Gamestop Winter Sale had started before Christmas, but some items will be ending this weekend rather than January 1. The big attraction currently is the buy two and get two on pre-owned games, but that does not last until January 1. This will end on December 29. The console deals will also end earlier with the PlayStation 4 1TB bundle featuring God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Last of Us: Remastered ($250) ending December 28 and the Xbox One X 1 TB Limited Edition with NBA 2K20 ($350) ending December 29. Other games like NBA 2K20, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Overwatch Legendary Edition on the Nintendo Switch are all marked down through January 1. The breakdown of the sale is listed below.

Video Game Consoles:

Sony PS4 1TB System Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Remastered: $249.99 ($50 savings) – valid until Dec. 28

Xbox One X Console Limited Edition 1TB Bundle with NBA 2K20: $349.99 ($150 savings) – valid until Dec. 29

Software:

NBA2K20: $29.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $19.99 (66% savings)

Overwatch Legendary Edition (Switch only): $24.99

All Pre-Owned Games: Buy 2 Get 2 Free – valid until Dec. 29

Accessories:

Astro A10 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wired Gaming Headset: $39.99 ($20 savings)

Astro A40 Wired: $199.99 ($50 savings)

Free case when you buy a new Nintendo Switch Lite + Nintendo Switch game ($10 value)

Collectibles: