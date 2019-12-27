January’s Free Stadia Pro Games Include Thumper, Rise of the Tomb Raider

After a bumpy launch, Google is looking ahead to 2020 for their freshly launched cloud streaming platform, including ways to reward those who are currently paying for early access to the service.

Starting on January 1, Stadia Pro subscribers will gain access to two free titles that they can claim for a limited time. These two games are the intense rhythm title Thumper from Drool, and the snow-filled action-adventure game Rise of the Tomb Raider from Crystal Dynamics, which includes all of the previously released DLC. While no end date was specified as to when these two titles would no longer be offered as part of the subscription, Google did clarify that the first title to leave this rewards program, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, would no longer be available for free to subscribers as of December 31 at 9 AM PT, so those that have yet to claim it should look into doing so.

