Madden NFL 20 Adds Live Playbooks

EA Sports has hired people in recent years to go out and research players to give them ratings. It looks like another thing that has been added is updating playbooks. Things change throughout a season with teams, especially if you are the Baltimore Ravens. Madden NFL 20 now has the ability to enable Live Playbooks at the team selection screen. The biggest change comes in the form of the Baltimore Ravens in using the Heisman Package. This allows for the use of the backup QB in the offense that can implement option plays and one passing play. This better matches what the Lamar Jackson-led offense uses this year. As a part of this, defenses have also been updated to better match what teams are running in the NFL as of today. You can check out the breakdown of the Heisman Package below.

Try out the Heisman Package in #Madden20 now!@iiiiMike shows you how to activate it. pic.twitter.com/7ObmM1w04m — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 26, 2019