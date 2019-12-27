Nintendo Minute Celebrates the Last Decade of Nintendo Titles

In every genre of hobby, fans are celebrating their top favorites from the last ten years. Nintendo Minute is no exception, and this week they’re looking back at Nintendo’s last 10 years and all the iconic games that stood out to them. Kit and Krysta have put together their lists of titles they loved playing and are sharing it with their fans. While hardcore Nintendo fans might know all of them, there may be a surprise or two in there that some might want to check out if they have the chance.

Check out the latest Nintendo Minute below: