NZXT Sale Provides PC Gamers with Necessities

NZXT provides solid PC hardware across the board that allows players to be creative. PC players can jump on some deals now. NZXT has marked down some of its more popular PC cases along with case fans, power supplies, an Intel motherboard and even Hue lighting. Discounts range from about 10-30% across the board. The sale also ends at midnight PST on December 27. The majority of the discounts do focus on the PC cases where H700i Matte Black case is marked down to $99. You can read our review of the H710i to get a better idea of how well these cases work in builds. You can visit the sale link here.