Plans for NieR’s 10th Anniversary in the Works for 2020

In a recent Famitsu and 4Gamer column many different game developers were interviewed about their year and upcoming plans for 2020. Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the original NieR on PS3 which lead to both Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito to comment on this fact. Both mentioned that plans are in the works to celebrate the anniversary, but of course at this time they won’t comment just how it will be celebrated. The only clue we had is the mention that simultaneous title(s) and various things are planned, so we’ll have to wait and see when they decide to reveal more. Full statements on these translated interviews were done by Gematsu.