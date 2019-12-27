Super Nintendo World Construction Unveils New Characters Added to the Attraction

Universal Studios Japan has been underway for a while now with the Super Nintendo World attraction and fans have been eager for all the updates. The latest reveal showcases the first characters making their appearance, with everyone’s favorite lizard companion Yoshi and a stack of goombas coming onto the scene. It’s likely we’ll continue to see even more characters pop up as construction continues, and it will be exciting to see in the future how Japan’s Nintendo World differs from the one planned for North America.

Check out the two photos of the construction progress below: