Take a Look at the Bokuhime Project Opening Video

Bokuhime Project is a brand new title from Nippon Ichi Software releasing early next year in Japan. As we learn more about this title we got a better look into it with the brand new opening cinematic, featuring the main character and cast. It looks to be quite the ridiculous heavily anime inspired story with tons of misadventures for the cross-dressing protagonist. Those wanting to learn even more can keep an eye out on the teaser website right here.

Bokuhime Project launches for PS4 and Switch on April 23. Check out the brand new opening cinematic video below: