Knightin’+ is Fightin’ its Way to Physical Release

The charming Zelda-lite dungeon crawler, Knightin’+, is getting a physical release soon. Follow the journey of Sir Lootalot as he fights his way towards greatness. The indie hit has made an impression among gamers to finally receive a physical release. East Asia Soft has announced that a Limited Edition release of Knightin’+ for PS Vita will ship out in March 2020. This physical edition will include a collector’s box, a manual, the original soundtrack and a certificate. Only 1000 copies will be available for sale–with pre-orders opening up on January 2, 2020.

We’re happy to announce we’re releasing a physical LE of retro adventure Knightin’+ for #PSVita. Only 1000 units will be available. Preorders open Jan 2 w/ @playasia, shipping in March. Includes collector box, manual, soundtrack and certificate!@Wolod1402 @RatalaikaGames pic.twitter.com/DdoGJbHEK1 — eastasiasoft (@eastasiasoft) December 30, 2019