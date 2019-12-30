Tower of Time Free Giveaway on GOG

The PC market is no stranger to hack and slash dungeon-crawlers, and now GOG is giving away a top-shelf entry in that genre free with Tower of Time. If you love a good dungeon-crawling experience, but want something with a bit more flash than Diablo, it’s a great pickup. Heck, even if you’re on the fence about the sub-genre anyway, for free, you really can’t go wrong. It’s a mid-2018 release, so it’s pretty new and it works great with a keyboard and mouse. Controller support doesn’t appear to be built-in, but third-party apps like Pinnacle can help you out in that regard if you want pad support.