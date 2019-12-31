Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives New Trailer, Box Art Reveal

With Animal Crossing’s release date closing in, fans are anticipating the news as it comes. The latest from Japan showcased a new teaser trailer, in addition to brand new artwork and our first look at what the Japanese box art will be. Right now we’re not sure if this box art will carry over to other releases, but it’s a great pick for the island life awaiting players.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20 for Nintendo Switch. Check out the teaser trailer in addition to the brand new reveal artwork and box art: