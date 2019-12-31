‘Grind’ Makes its Return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hosts the return of series staple multiplayer mode: “Grind” today. The mode debuted in Call of Duty: Ghosts and has made appearances in subsequent games as “Stockpile” and “Fracture.” In “Grind,” players must collect dog tags from their opponents and deliver them to the objective in order to score points for their team. Multiple dog tags can be carried at once, and players will drop them all if killed by an enemy. One can also collect the dog tags of fallen teammates in order to keep them falling into enemy hands.

The “Grind” game mode is now available for all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players to enjoy to their hearts’ content. Check out the official blog post for strategies and best practices, and see our review for the full rundown on what to expect from this most recent entry in the series.