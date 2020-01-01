Epic Games Store Holiday Encore Sale Begins

The Epic Games Store holiday sale was one of the craziest values of the year. Beyond steep discounts on a lot of games, every purchase of a game over $14.99 got you a $10 coupon from Epic, which reloaded after the payment was confirmed. You could buy a $15 game for $5, or two for $10 and wind up with another $10 coupon to spend on something else. If you did that before, the coupon is still active on your account and is still good in this encore sale and will remain good until May 1.

Borderlands 3 – $38.99

World War Z – $14.99

Metro Last Light Redux – $4.99

Metro Exodus – $19.99

The Outer Worlds – $44.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $47.99

Control – $40.19

Ancestors – $19.99

Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order – $49.79

Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $23.99

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – $22.49

Afterparty – $15.99

Rune II – $22.49

Superliminal – $15.99

Walking Dead Telltale Definitive Series – $24.99

Close to the Sun – $17.99

Outward – $15.99

Slime Rancher – $7.99

Metro Exodus is probably the best overall value here if you have a $10 coupon – as it’s only $9.99 with the coupon and is a top-shelf game. Otherwise, you can get Red Dead 2 for only $37.99 with the coupon and it may wind up being the best long-term value for that game since you don’t have to pay to play online for that version versus the consoles.